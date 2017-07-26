15-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl dead after semi rollover on Beeline Highway

Police at the scene of a major crash involving a rolled semi July 25, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

Two teens were killed and others injured in a major crash in the north Valley Tuesday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy died at the scene and a 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital where she later died. Four other people involved were taken to a hospital.

According to DPS, a semitruck driver, headed south on SR-87, failed to stop for a red light. The semi struck another vehicle headed from eastbound Shea Boulevard to northbound SR-87.

After the collision, DPS said, the semi pushed the other vehicle in front of it as it went into the median. Both vehicles traveled into the northbound lanes where they hit two other vehicles.

The semitruck rolled on its side spilling lumber which hit another vehicle.

Authorities have not released the identities of anyone involved.

The northbound lanes of the Beeline Highway were closed overnight at Gilbert Road and reopened Wednesday morning.

