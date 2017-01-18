15 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Queen Creek

A dog who was removed from a home in Queen Creek Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office removed more than a dozen dogs from a home in Queen Creek Wednesday after reports that they were living in squalor.

In total, 15 dogs were taken from the home of an elderly couple near Ocotillo Road and Ellsworth Loop.

Kathleen Marshall, 66, was home at the time a search warrant was served and said her husband, 63-year-old Kevin Marshall, had been hospitalized.

According to MCSO, the dogs were living in cages with feces and urine when deputies initially went to the home Jan. 8 on a tip from the Arizona Shih-Tzu Rescue.

When they returned Wednesday, they found the dogs "appeared to be malnourished and most needed immediate care," according to a release.

The dogs were taken to Palm Glen Animal Hospital and authorities expect they'll head to MCSO's MASH unit after treatment.

MCSO officials said charges would be determined after the vet's assessment of the dogs.

