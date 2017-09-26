13-year-old arrested in Chandler for bringing gun to junior high school

A gun next to books. (Photo: aaron007 via Thinkstock)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police in Chandler arrested a student at Santan Junior High School Tuesday after finding a revolver and ammunition in his backpack.

Police officials said the school's administration was told about the gun by another student. A police spokesperson said the revolver was not loaded and the student did not threaten anyone or brandish the weapon.

Officers went to the school around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, and found the gun and ammunition in the student's backpack.

Chandler PD said the boy is a 13-year-old seventh-grader at the school and he was booked into Maricopa County juvenile detention center Tuesday. He faces charges including misconduct involving weapons, carrying a concealed weapon and disruption of an educational facility.

Chandler Unified School District has not released any statement about the arrest.

