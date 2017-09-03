12-year-old saves 1-year-old cousin from drowning in Glendale pool

Imtisal Mohamed, 12, jumped in a pool to save her second cousin (Photo: 12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 12-year-old girl came to the rescue when she spotted her 1-year-old cousin floating in a pool Sunday.

First responders said Imtisal Mohamed jumped in the pool at a home near Northern and 59th avenues and pulled her second cousin out. Then another family member performed CPR before police took over.

"I ran outside and picked her up, and I was screaming. So I just called her dad and my dad," Imtisal said. "I took her out, and then they came and did CPR to her. Yeah, they were screaming, and we were so scared for her."

Fire crews continued the CPR when they arrived and were able to get the baby breathing on her own.

By the time they got to a hospital, firefighters said the baby had a loud cry.

The Glendale Fire Department said they believe the girl went under water when the family was outside. A barrier to the pool was left open, and the girl was able to walk into the pool area and get into the water.

"I think she just fell in or something, I don't know what happened to her. And then I just ran and saved her," Imtisal said.

The 12-year-old's quick actions may have saved her cousin's life.

"If I didn't know how to swim, maybe she wouldn't be OK," she said.

Responders said they don't know how long the baby was in the water.

