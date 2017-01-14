12-year-old involved in Goodyear head-on crash Friday evening has died

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 12-year-old involved in a serious head-on collision Friday evening has died.
Crews were called out to the two-vehicle collision around 6 p.m. Friday near 147th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Goodyear fire officials said crews took five patients, ages 17, 16, 13, 12 and 9, to hospitals.
Saturday morning Goodyear police said the 12-year-old child died.
