12-year-old involved in Goodyear head-on crash Friday evening has died

Two cars after a head-on collision in Goodyear, Arizona, Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 12-year-old involved in a serious head-on collision Friday evening has died.

Crews were called out to the two-vehicle collision around 6 p.m. Friday near 147th Avenue and Camelback Road.

RELATED: 5 children injured in head-on collision in Goodyear

Goodyear fire officials said crews took five patients, ages 17, 16, 13, 12 and 9, to hospitals.

Saturday morning Goodyear police said the 12-year-old child died.

(© 2017 KPNX)