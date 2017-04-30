12-year-old Chandler boy dies from gunshot wound

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police say a 12-year-old boy who was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound earlier Sunday morning has died.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, said Chandler police.

Police responded to a gunshot wound at a home near Ocotillo and Gilbert roads around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives on scene say they are investigating the possibility of suicide.

