12-year-old Chandler boy dies from gunshot wound

12 News , KPNX 4:23 PM. MST April 30, 2017

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police say a 12-year-old boy who was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound earlier Sunday morning has died.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, said Chandler police.

Police responded to a gunshot wound at a home near Ocotillo and Gilbert roads around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives on scene say they are investigating the possibility of suicide. 

