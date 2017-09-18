12 Who Care: Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evie Clair talks about her dad and 'America's Got Talent''
-
Man survives rattlesnake bite to the face
-
Unsealed documents show school administrators didn't report allegations
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Ahwatukee Foothills church moves 600-pound historic cross
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
Damage to boats at Wahweap Marina in Page
-
Woman arrested after fatally shooting sleeping boyfriend, dismembering body
-
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix
-
Girl threatened with knife by classmate at Mesa elementary school
More Stories
-
ACA repeal closer to reality with Arizona governor's supportSep 18, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
Don't forget to watch Arizona's own Evie Clair on AGT finalsSep 18, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
-
Sixth victim comes forward in Hamilton High hazing scandalSep 18, 2017, 11:05 a.m.