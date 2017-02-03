12 Today anchors dunked in cold water ... for charity

PHOENIX - We're enjoying a fine winter, with highs in 70s all week … but before sunrise it's still in the 40s or 50s.
Bad news for Emma Jade. She "won" the chance to be dunked in a water tank just before 7 a.m. But good news for Phoenix Children's Hospital.
The 12 Today crew each picked a charity to support, and our audience picked which anchor to dunk. While 12 News is making a donation to each, the largest amount goes to the winning anchor's. (Matt came within a few points and got an honorary dunk, too!)
Matt Mauro picked Valley of the Sun YMCA. Tram Mai was pulling for Make-A-Wish Arizona. And Emma pulled it off for Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Thanks to everyone who participated and while we enjoyed seeing Emma get dunked, everybody wins.
