12 Today anchors dunked in cold water ... for charity

Team 12's Emma Jade in the dunk tank after her charity (Phoenix Children's Hospital) won our dunk challenge, Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - We're enjoying a fine winter, with highs in 70s all week … but before sunrise it's still in the 40s or 50s.

Bad news for Emma Jade. She "won" the chance to be dunked in a water tank just before 7 a.m. But good news for Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The 12 Today crew each picked a charity to support, and our audience picked which anchor to dunk. While 12 News is making a donation to each, the largest amount goes to the winning anchor's. (Matt came within a few points and got an honorary dunk, too!)

Matt Mauro picked Valley of the Sun YMCA. Tram Mai was pulling for Make-A-Wish Arizona. And Emma pulled it off for Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Thanks to everyone who participated and while we enjoyed seeing Emma get dunked, everybody wins.

