12 things to enjoy during Phoenix's likely last week of below-100-degree temps

It's a dog on a leash. (Photo: SbytovaMN)

This could be it, people!

This week might be the last triple digit-free week in your forecast before the long, sweaty summer.

What's the best way to live it up?

We've got a few ideas for how you can take advantage of the double digits' last hoorah.

1. Take your dog for a nice, long walk

Even in the 80s and 90s, you have to be careful that your furry friend has enough water. But as long as your pup is hydrated and you're careful about potentially hot sidewalks, you should be good to go.

2. Sit on a patio in the sunshine

Whether you've got a beer, coffee or water in your hand, take some time to enjoy the sun on your patio or someone else's.

Bring a book or a friend and stay a while.

3. Head to a water park

If you go while it's still under 100 degrees, your feet won't burn on the pavement, which is always nice.

4. Go for a run outside

From here on out, the most exciting part of your runs will be trying to remember the settings on your gym's treadmill.

5. Appreciate not using your A/C

That energy bill is about to skyrocket.

6. Bring a book to the park

Find a nice tree to prop yourself up and get lost in the pages of your latest adventure.

7. Dress to look cool, not to stay cool

This might be the last week for several months that you can base your wardrobe decisions on how you'll look rather than how to survive the heat.

8. Take a hike

If you've got the time and the water, head out for a final spring hike. Just be sure to check the weather before so you're not caught off-guard.

9. Go for a bike ride

Hop on the bike and enjoy a long ride without totally overheating.

10. Drive with the windows down

Turn on the tunes, stick your hand out the window and feel the air rushing by!

11. Use your oven

You're not going to want to do anything that can heat up your home once the summer begins in earnest.

12. Have a cookout

Cooking outside is also much more enjoyable before the weather becomes unbearably hot.

© 2017 KPNX-TV