12 residents displaced, 1 dog dead after north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX - Four units in a north Phoenix apartment complex sustained significant damage from a fire that has displaced 12 residents and killed one dog, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The fire started shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex located near 12th Street and Grovers Avenue.

Phoenix FD reported there was a partial roof collapse as well as a partial floor collapse. One firefighter fell partially through the floor but was able to pull himself out safely, Phoenix fire said. The fire department reported no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The displaced residents are currently being assisted by a Phoenix Crisis Response Team and Phoenix FD is investigating the fire.

