12 News store opens at Sky Harbor. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - 12 News is everywhere and always on -- even at Sky Harbor International Airport.

The store front had its official grand opening Wednesday at 12 p.m. near Gate A22 in Terminal 4.

Many local businesses are featured inside the store along with concessions, magazines and airport pillows. Newscasts are also streamed on all of the televisions inside.

There is a phone charging station and interactive booth where travelers can't take videos that go straight to the 12 News studios for online and on-air.

The highest selling product is scorpion suckers with an actual scorpion at the core of the candy.

