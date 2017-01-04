A puppy on a walk. (Photo: Chalabala via Thinkstock)

GILBERT, Ariz. - It's National Walk Your Pet Month, a good reason to get out an exercise yourself and your furry friend.

12 News' Krystle Henderson brought her pups out to Cosmo Dog Park in Gilbert to celebrate the occasion.

If you want to head out to the dog park with your pup, be sure to bring some treats and a tennis ball for your buddy to have some fun.

It also happens to be National Train Your Dog month, so Bindi and Lucky showed off their stuff -- and their broadcasting chops -- for the 12 News cameras.

