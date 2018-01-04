12 News 'Must Eats': Citizen Public House in Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - This must-eat is a place of rare treats and delicious drinks.
Citizen Public House in Old Town Scottsdale serves up its dishes with a unique twist.
From drinks straight from the barrel to a pork shank dish that's absolutely divine -- you won't find these eats and custom-made drinks anywhere else.
Where to eat: 7111 E 5th Avenue Ste. E, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
For more info, visit www.citizenpublichouse.com.
