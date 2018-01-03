12 News 'Must Eats': Bobby-Q in Phoenix serves up a delicious brisket taco

Brisket tacos at Bobby-Q in Phoenix. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Bobby-Q in Phoenix knows how to do barbecue! And they must be doing something right since they've been in business for 44 years here in Phoenix.

They have all their regular chicken, pork and beef barbecue. But the one specialty item they have on their menu that I love is there famous brisket taco.

They take a brisket already cooked to perfection. Then, they shred it and put it on a tortilla cut into a triangles. They roll it up and drop it into the fryer for a few minutes. When they are done they serve it up hot with a side of barbecue and chipotle sauce.

I’ve had lots of barbecue before, but this is definitely a new twist!

Where to eat: 8501 N 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85051

For more info, visit bobbyq.net.

