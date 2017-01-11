$10,000 reward offered for information on October Phoenix homicide

Floyd Anthony Jerome Wimbush. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Police are asking the public for information about the shooting death of a man last October at an east Phoenix bar.

Floyd Anthony Jerome Wimbush, 33, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 at The Break Room near 48th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Family said Wimbush and his wife were celebrating her recent job promotion.

Two other people were also shot and injured.

Police have no information on a potential suspect.

Information leading to an arrest in the case could yield a $10,000 reward as Wimbush's family has added $9,000 to the initial $1,000 from Silent Witness.

According to family, Wimbush was a peaceful family man, with five children and a granddaughter.

If you have information about this case, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.

