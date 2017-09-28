$10,000 drug operation found in Apache Junction home

James Love, 42, was arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they found a drug manufacturing operation in his Apache Junction home. (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Investigators with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office have shut down a $10,000 drug lab operation in an Apache Junction home.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrested James Love, 43, who they say was selling mushrooms, dimethyltryptamine and other synthetic drugs out of his home.

Love had been posting about his drug manufacturing operation on Facebook, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said it was one of the largest and sophisticated labs seen in Arizona.

Love faces charges for possession of dangerous drugs, trafficking dangerous drugs, the sale of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces additional charges for the manufacturing operation found in his home.

