$1,000 reward for info on fire set at Mexican restaurant in Phoenix

Police are searching for this woman who allegedly set a fire in the bathroom of a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix on Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Police are asking for help locating a suspect they say started a fire in the bathroom of a Mexican restaurant.

According to Phoenix police, the woman entered Los Toritos Restaurant at 3218 East McDowell Road on the morning of Dec. 31, 2016, carrying a large black purse.

She asked for the restroom key.

Moments later, the woman can be seen on surveillance video running out of the restaurant, no longer carrying the purse.

Police say she used gasoline to set a fire in the bathroom and fled in a dark-colored pickup truck that was waiting in the alley north of the restaurant.

The woman is described as being approximately 22-30 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7, 130-150 pounds with brown hairs and eyes. She was last seen wearing baggy dark clothes and a light-colored knitted hat.

Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered by Silent Witness for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).





