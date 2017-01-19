$1,000 reward after men rob pizza shop, tie up employees

The video shows two men with masks and surgical gloves – one of them carrying a gun – entering through the back door at Zesty Zzeek’s, near Warner and Power roads Monday night. (Photo: Surveillance video)

PHOENIX - A pizza shop in Ahwatukee is offering a $1,000 reward for the capture of the men who were caught on surveillance video robbing the restaurant Monday night.

The video shows two men with masks and surgical gloves – one of them carrying a gun – entering through the back door at Zesty Zzeek’s, near Warner Road and 48th Street around 8 p.m.

The robbers then tied a delivery driver’s hands with a zip tie, pushed employees toward the back and demanded that they open the safe. Meanwhile, some of the employees were locked outside.

Much of it happened as customers dined in the next room, apparently unaware of the situation.

Another customer saw what was going on warned a family eating in the restaurant to evacuate.

A manager gave the robbers money, and the pair left.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspects are described as black men in their early 20s around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds with tattoos on their necks.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

