10 hot restaurants to check out in the Valley in 2017

New year, new restaurants. Valley-wide here are some of the few hot spots to check out in 2017:
1. Fat Ox, Scottsdale
Fat Ox is a chef-driven restaurant that prepares regional Italian dishes with a modern twist. The upscale restaurant just opened near Scottsdale Rd. and Lincoln Rd.
2. FnB Restaurant, Scottsdale
Voted the best new restaurant by the Arizona Republic, Phoenix New Times and Phoenix Magazine. Tucked away in Old Town, the gastropub is known for showcasing local agriculture in mouthwatering meals.
3. UnderTow, Arcadia
Hidden beneath a coffee and beer garage is the tiki-themed escape. Grab a beer or cocktail in the speakeasy concept.
4. Hearth '61, Camelback Corridor
Inside the Mountain Shadows Resort is a regal experience opening next month. Hearth '61 will feature a large cooking hearth in which a roast of the day will be prepared.
5. The Shop Beer Co., Tempe
A well-known, local beer company has opened a storefront restaurant. The local hotspot has original cool beer, great eats and fun entertainment. Be sure to check out the house converted into a taproom, the beer garden and the warehouse where all the magic is made.
6. SoSoBa, Downtown Phoenix
The noodle shop that gained popularity in Flagstaff is now located along Roosevelt Row. The new restaurant creates unique ramen noodle dishes.
7. Nico Heirloom Kitchen, Gilbert
The chic eatery is a fun, edgy interior with just as colorful cocktails and dishes. The trendy location is the second for Chef Gio Osso (first was Virtu in Scottsdale), and serves savory entrees and sugary desserts.
8. Grubstak, Gilbert
If you're looking for a new, healthy option check out Grubstak. The innovative concept is based on staks: garden staks, mac-and-cheese staks and steak staks. You can choose a stak conceived by the chef or create your own.
9. Fresko, Ahwatukee
Another fresh-green-health themed restaurant is located in Ahwatukee. The fast-casual Mediterranean eatery is perfect for lunch or dinner and many of the dishes have rich Greek flavors.
10. Tavern + Bowl, Glendale
The newest addition to the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale is Tavern + Bowl. You can bowl inside the microbrewery in March when the upscale beer haven opens.
