10 hot restaurants to check out in the Valley in 2017

A picture of a Fat Ox steak. Courtesy: Fat Ox.

New year, new restaurants. Valley-wide here are some of the few hot spots to check out in 2017:

1. Fat Ox, Scottsdale

Fat Ox is a chef-driven restaurant that prepares regional Italian dishes with a modern twist. The upscale restaurant just opened near Scottsdale Rd. and Lincoln Rd.

Website

Directions

2. FnB Restaurant, Scottsdale

Voted the best new restaurant by the Arizona Republic, Phoenix New Times and Phoenix Magazine. Tucked away in Old Town, the gastropub is known for showcasing local agriculture in mouthwatering meals.

Website

Directions

3. UnderTow, Arcadia

Hidden beneath a coffee and beer garage is the tiki-themed escape. Grab a beer or cocktail in the speakeasy concept.

Website

Directions

4. Hearth '61, Camelback Corridor

Inside the Mountain Shadows Resort is a regal experience opening next month. Hearth '61 will feature a large cooking hearth in which a roast of the day will be prepared.

Website

Directions

5. The Shop Beer Co., Tempe

A well-known, local beer company has opened a storefront restaurant. The local hotspot has original cool beer, great eats and fun entertainment. Be sure to check out the house converted into a taproom, the beer garden and the warehouse where all the magic is made.

Website

Directions

6. SoSoBa, Downtown Phoenix

The noodle shop that gained popularity in Flagstaff is now located along Roosevelt Row. The new restaurant creates unique ramen noodle dishes.

Website

Directions

7. Nico Heirloom Kitchen, Gilbert

The chic eatery is a fun, edgy interior with just as colorful cocktails and dishes. The trendy location is the second for Chef Gio Osso (first was Virtu in Scottsdale), and serves savory entrees and sugary desserts.

Website

Directions

8. Grubstak, Gilbert

If you're looking for a new, healthy option check out Grubstak. The innovative concept is based on staks: garden staks, mac-and-cheese staks and steak staks. You can choose a stak conceived by the chef or create your own.

Website

Directions

9. Fresko, Ahwatukee

Another fresh-green-health themed restaurant is located in Ahwatukee. The fast-casual Mediterranean eatery is perfect for lunch or dinner and many of the dishes have rich Greek flavors.

Website

Directions

10. Tavern + Bowl, Glendale

The newest addition to the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale is Tavern + Bowl. You can bowl inside the microbrewery in March when the upscale beer haven opens.

Website

Directions

(© 2017 KPNX)