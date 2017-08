​YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A 1-year-old girl was pulled from a pool after she crawled through a dog door at a house in Youngtown, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

The girl is being transported by helicopter to Phoenix Children's Hospital with life threatening injuries, according to MCSO.

The girl was missing for 10 minutes, MCSO says.

