Girl, 1, died after being found in backyard pool in Peoria. Aug. 25, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A 1-year-old girl was found in a backyard pool near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road Friday morning.

The girl was taken to a hospital. She was unresponsive and not breathing, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

She later died, according to Peoria police.

There's been no word yet on how the girl ended up in the water.

