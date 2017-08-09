1-year-old girl dead after crawling through dog door, falling in pool

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A 1-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Youngtown yesterday evening, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

According to MCSO the 1-year-old crawled through a dog door at a house near 113th and Connecticut avenues. She was missing for 10 minutes and then found in the pool.

Deputies arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and performed CPR until the Sun City Fire Department took over.

The girl was transported by helicopter to Phoenix Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died, MSCO says.

MCSO is investigating the case.

