1 teen on life support, 3 others hospitalized after Peoria crash

PEORIA, Ariz. - Four teen girls were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a serious crash in northern Peoria. One of the teens is on life support as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

All four girls were in a car that ran a stop sign in a neighborhood northwest of I-17 and Happy Valley Road around 7:05 a.m., according to police. They were hit by a pickup truck headed west on Sonoran Mountain Ranch Road at Ridgeline Road.

Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Glendale confirmed in a letter to parents that the teens are all students of the school.

A 15-year-old girl who was in the rear driver's side seat is on life support. Two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old are also in the hospital -- one has minor injuries and the other two have serious injuries, police said.

A 42-year-old man was driving the pickup truck, according to Peoria PD, and he was not injured in the crash. He's cooperated with police in the investigation.

"We heard the crash from inside our house," said a father of two who wants to remain anonymous.

He told 12 News he jumped into action when he heard the impact and then witnessed the severity of the aftermath.

"Myself and a few of the passersby, we jumped out and did what we could to just help the girls in whatever way we could until the medics arrived," he said.

While others called 911, he says he helped the first girl he got to.

“Began to assess the girls' conditions and did what we could," he explained. "Providing resuscitation to one of the victims who was unresponsive … keeping her airways clean and just trying to keep the other girls calm."

When emergency responders arrived, they took over.

"It's not a day that any parent should ever have to go through and my heart goes out to the family," he said.

Police are still investigating but impairment and speed aren't believed to be factors involved in the crash.

