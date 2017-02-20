1 person dead after being hit by car in Glendale

Police investigating the scene of a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian on Feb. 20, 2017, in Glendale. (Photo: 12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -Glendale police say one person is dead after being hit by a car Monday morning near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to police, the adult male was not in a crosswalk when he was hit be a female driver.

That driver did stay at the crash and is talking to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection of 55th Avenue and Camelback Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash.

