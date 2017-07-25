KPNX
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after house burns in Phoenix

12 News , KPNX 6:11 AM. MST July 25, 2017

PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others hurt after firefighters responded to a burning home near 16th Street and Roeser Road Tuesday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, a woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A man was also taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation and three children, all boys ages 6 to 12, were being evaluated as a precaution.

Another man was found dead inside the home. 

The fire is under control and the investigation is ongoing. No word yet on what caused the fire.

