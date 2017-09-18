1 man shot dead in Phoenix; investigation at VA hospital

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting after an injured man was brought to the VA hospital on September 18, 2017. He was taken to a different area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Police are looking into a shooting that took place Monday morning around 3:15 a.m.

What began as a fight near 24th Avenue and McDowell led to the victim being fatally shot in his vehicle.

According to police, his companions drove him to the VA hospital.

Paramedics responded to a call of a gunshot wound at the VA.

The man was transported to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police have not found the suspect, who fled the scene near 24th Avenue and McDowell.

Police said they were investigating the vehicle at the VA hospital.

