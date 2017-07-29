1 man killed, another in critical condition after west Phoenix shooting

A person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in west Phoenix July 29, 2017. (Photo: Mike Lahrman/12 News)

PHOENIX - One man is in critical condition and another man is dead after a shooting occurred Saturday afternoon near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported a 22-year-old male in critical condition to a local hospital after he was shot in the chest. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gun shot wound to the head, Phoenix FD said.

The injured victim said the suspect was in the vehicle with them at the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time, and officers with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating, police said.

