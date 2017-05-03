1 man killed, 3 suspects wanted after shooting in Laundromat parking lot

PHOENIX - One man was shot and killed near 32nd Street and Thomas Road and the three potential suspects are on the loose.
Police said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in a Laundromat parking lot.
The four people walked to the parking lot together. There was a fight. That's when police said one of the men was shot and killed. The three others took off.
If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs