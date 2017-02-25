1 killed in motorcycle crash in East Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A motorcyclist is dead an another is in very serious condition after a serious crash in the area of Main Street and the Red Mountain Freeway in East Mesa just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Two motorcycles had collided with a van that was trying to cross Main Street, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The two motorcycles were going westbound on Main Street when the collision occurred, MCSO said.

Fire crews administered CPR to one of the motorcycle riders. That rider was taken to the hospital in very serious condition.

The other motorcycle rider sustained lacerations and serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. But the rider has since died.

Detectives said there appears to be no impairment involved in the accident.

The roads will be restricted for several hours.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC UPDATES: 12news.com/traffic

(© 2017 KPNX)