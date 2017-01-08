1 killed, 2 small children hurt in crash on Carefree Highway at North Valley Parkway

PHOENIX - A person was killed and three others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Carefree Highway at North Valley Parkway Sunday around 6:45 p.m.
Police said the car carrying four people rolled over. The driver was pronounced deceased.
The three remaining passengers, including two small children in car seats, sustained non-life threatening injuries, officers said.
The road will be closed for the next several hours as investigators work.
