1 killed, 2 small children hurt in crash on Carefree Highway at North Valley Parkway

PHOENIX - A person was killed and three others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Carefree Highway at North Valley Parkway Sunday around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the car carrying four people rolled over. The driver was pronounced deceased.

The three remaining passengers, including two small children in car seats, sustained non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

The road will be closed for the next several hours as investigators work.

