1 killed, 2 others injured in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting involving multiple people near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

The incident occurred overnight near a vacant home that had been broken into and a party was being held there, according to police.

Gunshots were fired during the event striking three women. One of them did not survive her injuries and the other two were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to authorities.

The two women that are in stable condition are between 17 and 19-years-old. The woman that was killed is believed to be 18-years-old.

Authorities have made no arrests. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

