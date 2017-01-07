1 killed, 1 seriously injured on a motorcycle crash in Glendale

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - One person killed and one seriously injured due a motorcycle crash Friday night.

According to Glendale Police, the motorcycle hit a parked car near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road in Glendale.

The 45-year-old man who died at the scene was identified as Daniel Carr from Peoria.

The 46-year-old female riding with him was transported to the hospital and remains in ICU with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The case is under investigation. Impairment and speed might be factors of the crash.

