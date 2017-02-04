1 killed, 1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Cave Creek Road

PHOENIX – Two motorcycles crashed in Phoenix Saturday, leaving one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Phoenix fire crews treated and transported two people to the hospital, who had collided with each other and then hit a vehicle.

The man driving one of the motorcycles was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A woman driving the other motorcycle is in critical condition, police said.

The crash closed Cave Creek Road in both directions from Utopia Road to Union Hills Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was checked at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

