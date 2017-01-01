1 injured in shooting near McDowell Road and 26th Street

PHOENIX - Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of East McDowell Road and North 26th Street in Phoenix at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told police that a male suspect and a victim were on the sidewalk and appeared to be speaking to each other when the male shot at the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the suspect fled the location and the investigation is ongoing.
