1 injured in Phoenix automotive shop fire

Phoenix firefighters work to gain control of a fire at an automotive shop. Feb. 21, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at an automotive shop Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the bay of the automotive shop at 2250 W. Desert Cove in Phoenix, according to Phoenix fire.

Phoenix fire says the flames were just starting to spread before firefighter were able to gain control.

According to a Phoenix fire spokesperson, one employee suffered a minor burn injury. He was treated at the scene and not taken to a hospital.

The cause is under investigation.

