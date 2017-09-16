1 in serious condition, 1 in custody after motorcycle drivers flee DPS

One motorcycle driver is in serious condition and another is in custody after failing to stop for a traffic stop and a crash in north Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

PHOENIX - One motorcycle driver is in serious condition and another is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing in north Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, a trooper tried to stop two motorcycles who did not stop and exited Loop 101, heading westbound on Cave Creek Road.

One of the motorcycles crashed and the driver was transported to a local hospital, DPS said. The driver of the other motorcycle is in custody.

No other information was initially released.

