'1 down, 99,999 to go!': Phoenix to replace all street lights with energy-efficient bulbs

PHOENIX - The City of Phoenix began its LED street light conversion project Monday in downtown, marking the beginning of an effort to replace all 100,000 existing street light fixtures with energy-efficient ones.

The first street light replaced with an energy-efficient LED bulb stands just outside the Talking Stick Resort Arena downtown. In a Facebook post, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said, "1 down, 99,999 to go!"

By replacing all existing street lights with LED bulbs, the city expects to achieve a total net savings of approximately $22 million through 2030.

Switching to LED street lights will help the city save millions of dollars in electricity costs, reduce carbon emissions and help make city streets safer, according to the City of Phoenix website.

Stanton, in his Facebook post, said Monday is the start of "a huge step in helping us reach our goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050."

The initial phase will be conducted throughout downtown Phoenix, the Garfield Neighborhood and Bethany Home Road between Central and 15th avenues, the City of Phoenix reports on its website.

