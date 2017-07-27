1 dead, vehicle overturned in crash on I-17 frontage road

PHOENIX - The passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday morning has died, police said.

According to Phoenix police, a driver lost control of their vehicle on the I-17 frontage road near Glendale Avenue. The vehicle struck another before colliding with several parked cars and a block wall.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital where the passenger died from his injuries, police said. The driver is being treated.

The other vehicle involved rolled and ended up overturned on the roadway. The driver of that vehicle does not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash closed the northbound exit and frontage road at Glendale Avenue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

