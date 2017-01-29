1 dead, total 4 people shot, 2 on the loose

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a man is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting Saturday night in central Phoenix.

It happened at an apartment complex in the area of 31st and Dunlap avenues.

Police found several victims with gunshot wounds at the apartment, and say it appears there may have been an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and victims.

One of the victims, a young man between 20 and 30 years old died at the hospital.

Two women in their 20s or 30s have non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth girl, 17, came to the hospital herself with non-life-threatening injuries that have been linked to the same shooting.

Police are searching for two Hispanic male suspects who were seen driving away from the scene in a four door sedan with damage to the driver side.

The investigation is ongoing.

