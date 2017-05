Police at the scene of a shooting near 27th Avenue and Butler Drive on May 11, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a shooter after one man was killed overnight near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Butler Drive.

Police said the shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

No word on the male victim who died.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

