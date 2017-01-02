1 dead in Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police on the scene of a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near South Mountain Avenue and 16th Street, Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on East Desert Drive Sunday night.

Police were called about 10 p.m. by witnesses with a report of a shooting. They told officers the suspect shot the victim during a dispute in a home in a neighborhood near South Mountain Avenue and 16th Street.

The witnesses were able to get out of the home, but couldn't tell police where the suspect was.

When they arrived, police say they saw the victim through a window and a decision was made to force entry into the home.

They were able to get the male victim out of the home, and struggled with and took into custody a 29-year-old man now identified as the shooting suspect.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are are not looking for anyone else in the case.

