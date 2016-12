At least one person died in a mobile-home fire on Main Street near Higley Road, Dec, 29, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - At least one person is dead in a mobile-home fire on Main Street near Higley Road Thursday.

Aerial video showed smoke pouring from the unit as firefighters worked to get it extinguished.

Firefighters confirmed shortly after 11 a.m. that a woman died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not known.

