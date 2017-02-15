KPNX
1 dead after SUV and semi truck bed collide

Bryan West , KPNX 7:31 AM. MST February 15, 2017

PHOENIX - At least one person is dead after a car cash near 51st Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Phoenix police said an SUV collided with a flat-bed semi-trailer.

There is extensive damage to the SUV.

