Close 1 dead after SUV and semi truck bed collide Bryan West , KPNX 7:31 AM. MST February 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PHOENIX - At least one person is dead after a car cash near 51st Avenue and Jefferson Street.Phoenix police said an SUV collided with a flat-bed semi-trailer.There is extensive damage to the SUV. (© 2017 KPNX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site Wild Phoenix police chase caught on camera Chocolate Falls in Arizona Hiker finds man bleeding, hiding from cops Swelling Salt River floods McKellips Road That Was Us episode 15 McCain comments on dysfunction in the White House VERIFY: Proposed expansion of ESA could mean public dollars to private schools WWII veteran's dog tags found in Arizona desert Woman claims dog died after United flight More Stories T-Mobile fires back after Verizon unlimited data… Feb 14, 2017, 10:46 a.m. Your voice: Should state provide arena money to Coyotes? Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m. 'NYT': Intercepted communications show Trump… Feb 15, 2017, 5:43 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs