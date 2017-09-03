1 dead after fight on light rail platform leads to stabbing

PHOENIX - Police said a man has died after a fight led to a stabbing on a light rail platform near 19th and Dunlap avenues Saturday evening.

The 40-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect is described as an African American, 25-30 years old, around 5’5” tall, weighing around 170 pounds, wearing a white shirt, black pants, and carrying a black backpack with colored accents. He fled the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish call (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

