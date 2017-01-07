1 dead, 2 wounded in a shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. - An 18-year-old died and two other teenagers, 17 and 19, are wounded after being shot at a party early morning Saturday.

Police said a party was being held at a vacant home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police responded to the shooting where the three teenagers were shot.

All three females were taken to the hospital by a private car.

Police said, the 18-year-old was later pronounced dead and the other two victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police is asking for public's help on the case, if you have info, call 480-948-6977.

