1 dead, 2 hospitalized after car hit a pole

PHOENIX – Phoenix police is investigating a single vehicle crash into a business post near 14th Street and McDowell.

Police said one adult died.

The driver and a small child were transported to the hospital.

Police mentioned the child is in critical condition and the driver has no life threating injuries.

Investigation is ongoing and McDowell is closed between 12th and 15th Street.

