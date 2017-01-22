1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in Glendale

A homicide scene near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Photo: Richard Prange)

GLENDALE, Ariz., -- Glendale police say two men were shot overnight near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

One of the victims later died at the hospital and the other is being treated for his wounds, according to authorities.

The victims are both identified as Hispanic males, no further information has been released.

We will update the article as soon as we receive more information.

(© 2017 KPNX)