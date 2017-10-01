1 dead, 1 injured at an Avondale bar shooting

AVONDALE, Ariz. - During the early hours of Sunday, a man and a woman were shot in the parking lot of an Avondale bar.

Around 2 a.m., an Avondale police officer was in the parking lot of the Lighthouse Bar and Grill near El Mirage and Indian School roads when he heard shots being fired.

The officer found a man who had been shot. As other officers arrived on the scene, a woman was found who was also had a gunshot wound, police said.

Both, the man and woman were transported to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman’s injuries are not life threatening.

Detectives have identified a person of interest and describe him as an African-American man believed to be driving a Dodge sports car with black rims.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have information on the case, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001.

