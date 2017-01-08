1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- A man is dead and one person is detained after an overnight shooting in Phoenix.
Phoenix police responded to a shooting near Mountain View Road and 11th Avenue at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Overnight, officers detained two people who were not involved in the shooting.
One person is in custody at the time.
The investigation is ongoing.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs