1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix

12 News , KPNX 10:11 AM. MST January 08, 2017

PHOENIX -- A man is dead and one person is detained after an overnight shooting in Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting near Mountain View Road and 11th Avenue at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Overnight, officers detained two people who were not involved in the shooting.

One person is in custody at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

