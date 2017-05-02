KPNX
Close

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Baseline Road

Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle crash near 24th St. and Baseline.

12 News , KPNX 8:48 AM. MST May 02, 2017

PHOENIX - One person is dead and another sent to the hospital after a fatal crash on Baseline Road Tuesday morning.

At about 3 a.m., Phoenix Police said an eastbound motorcyclist lost control, struck the median and was thrown off the bike along with the female passenger.

She died immediately.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Speed and impairment are being investigated as likely factors.

Baseline was shut down from 24th Street to 32nd Street most of the morning.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories