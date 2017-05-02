1 dead, 1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Baseline Road

PHOENIX - One person is dead and another sent to the hospital after a fatal crash on Baseline Road Tuesday morning.
At about 3 a.m., Phoenix Police said an eastbound motorcyclist lost control, struck the median and was thrown off the bike along with the female passenger.
She died immediately.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Speed and impairment are being investigated as likely factors.
Baseline was shut down from 24th Street to 32nd Street most of the morning.
